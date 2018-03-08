Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 08 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Pakyong Airport to be Operational Soon: Sikkim CM

Pakyong Airport to be Operational Soon: Sikkim CM
March 08
17:06 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has said the newly-constructed airport at Pakyong will soon become operational. “The Pakyong airport is now ready and will be operational soon,” he told the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Expressing happiness over the successful landing of an Indian Air Force Dornier aircraft on March 5, the first-ever landing of an aircraft at the new airport, Chamling said a SpiceJet plane was scheduled to land at Pakyong airport on March 10.

The Airport Authority of India will thereafter be in a position to decide on making the airport operational for commercial flights, the chief minister said, adding that it had taken nine years for construction of the Pakyong airport at the cost of of Rs 605 crore.
Commercial aircraft will fly from Pakyong airport to Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati, he said.

-PTI

Tags
Pakyong Airport
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.