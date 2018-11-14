Panchayat Polls: BJP Releases First List of Candidates in Assam

NET Bureau

The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the panchayat polls, comprising names of its nominees for 196 Zila Parishad (ZP) seats, even as the ruling party claimed that it would secure the number one position in the forthcoming elections.

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that the saffron party has forged a seat-sharing arrangement with the Ganashakti, the Tiwa Jatiya Aikya Mancha and the Rabha Joutha Sangram Samiti.

He added that absence of an alliance or understanding between the BJP and the AGP will not hurt the poll prospects of the saffron party.

“We had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on our own and secured seven seats in Assam. At that time we were not in power even at the Centre. Now we have governments both at the Centre and in the State and both the governments have carried out a lot of developmental activities. BJP governments have focused on social schemes, rural development and on eradicating corruption,” Dass said.

“The BJP will be in number one position,” he added.

Asked who will be the main rival of the BJP in the panchayat elections, Dass said, “We will have no strong rival. There will not be direct contest with any other party on a statewide basis. The Congress is not even in contention. People in the rural areas know what the Congress had done at the panchayats during its rule. People are conscious. The BJP will secure the highest number of seats.”

With regard to lack of an alliance with the AGP for the panchayat polls, Dass said that district committees of both BJP and the regional party were not in favour of any understanding or tie-up.

“The AGP has a right to contest on its own with all its strength. We will do likewise,” Dass said, adding that the same thing is also true with regard to the BPF.

(Image Credit: The Indian Express)

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune