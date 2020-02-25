Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 25 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Panel Submits Report on Clause 6 of Assam Accord to CM Sonowal

February 25
14:37 2020
A high-level committee (HLC) on implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord formally submitted its report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord pledges to provide constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Justice (retd) B K Sharma, the chairman of the MHA-constituted panel, handed over the report to the chief minister, in the presence of the state cabinet.

Sharma, during the hand-over of the sealed document, said the committee has met people across Assam before preparing the report.

Sonowal is scheduled to submit the report later in the day or on Wednesday to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Chief Advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya, president Dipankar Nath and general secretary Luringjyoti Gogoi — all part of the HLC — however, were not present on the occasion.

Source: News18

Entertainment

