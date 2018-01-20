Pangsau Pass International Festival Begins

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday declared open the 7th edition of Pangsau Pass International Festival (PPIF) amidst huge gathering of visitors, tourists, Cultural troupes from various parts of the state and neighboring Myanmar.

The declaration followed with the release of balloons in the air to mark the beginning of 3-day festival and beating of traditional gong. Earlier in his address, Chief Minister said PPIF being the biggest tourism event in the entire eastern Arunachal would help promote the region in a big way opening doors of opportunities.

He said the festival is being organized by the state’s tourism department to harness the tourism potential of the region by making it a calendar event with allotment of Rs 1 crore for this year’s celebration. To supplement the festival objective, Khandu promised to develop the border trade route so that it will help boost the local economy and promote cultural exchanges between India and Myanmar.

He informed that PM Narendra Modi is giving special attention to Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts and accordingly has directed the state govt to make every effort in development of these districts. The Chief Minister promised to work for the development TCL districts in his tenure and said that if he fails in his commitment then it would mean he has failed to do justice to his duty.

Khandu requested for a proposal for development of festival ground and permanent infrastructure with assurance to fund it. He said having permanent infrastructure would cut cost incurred in building huts and temporary structures in the festival ground.

He said people of TCL districts are humble and peaceful, which will add to the tourism prospect of the region. He said after declaration of Jairampur – Manmao – Nampong tourist circuit, it has seen tremendous growth in tourism, which was declared following his pursuance with MHA. He assured to open more tourist circuits for TCL districts.

The Chief Minister said state government has taken several steps to assure equal growth of its people and for equal distribution of resources across the state. He said the bifurcation of the state into two administrative zones will help people of far corner of Arunachal have easy access to public services. He also said the job recruitment system through public service commission will help candidates from far off tribe to have fair chance.

The Chief Minister on the occasion released a PPIF calendar and two Tangsa music albums. He also visited the exhibition stalls, traditional huts and ethnic cuisine stalls.

State BJP President Tapir Gao and Legal metrology Parliamentary Secretary Laisam Simai also spoke on the occasion. Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, WRD Minister Kamlung Mossang, Art & Culture Minister Dr Mohesh Chai, Hydrpower Parliamentary Secretary Phosum Khimhun, Food and Civil Supply Parliamentary Secretary Tage Taki, Trade and Commerce Parliamentary Secretary Tesam Pongte and Kanubari MLA Gabriel Wangsu.

The Chief Minister later visited the Pangsau Pass border point – 11 km from Nampong town.