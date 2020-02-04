Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 04 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Pangsau Pass market in Arunachal temporarily shut down over Coronavirus scare

Pangsau Pass market in Arunachal temporarily shut down over Coronavirus scare
February 04
13:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Authorities in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday temporarily shut down the Pangsau Pass market, along the India-Myanmar border, in the wake of the growing Coronavirus threat.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km-long border with China, where the novel coronavirus (nCOV) outbreak has so far claimed over 300 lives.

Myanmar-China boundary spans 2204 km.

A district-level meeting in Nampong, chaired by sub divisional officer Ibom Tao, decided to “suspend all operations at the border haat” till March 21 to prevent the possible spread of the respiratory illness, an official said.

Traders from Nampong area in the district, along with those from the neighbouring country, sell goods at Pangsau Pass border haat, which functions on the 10th, 20th and 30th of every month.

The Pangsau Pass, cutting across the mountain ranges, connects Nampong with Kachin state of Myanmar.

“All gaon burahs and panchayat interim committee members of Nampong and nearby Tikhak Rima Putok have been asked to create awareness among locals and restrict movement to the Myanmar side for the time being,” the official said.

The administration has also asked its counterpart in the neighbouring country to take similar measures, he added.

Source: New Indian Express

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.