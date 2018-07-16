Papum Pare DC Urges Strengthening Education Scenario of the District

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Dr Joram Beda urged stakeholders work for the uplift of the education scenario in the Papum Pare district and Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing an event organised by the All Sagalee Employees Forum (ASEF) in Naharlagun on Saturday, Dr Beda expressed concern over the poor performance of the students in the CBSE examination, and urged everyone to introspect to find out where things went wrong.

He appealed to the parents to play their part to improve the performance of students.

Highlighting the role that government schools can potentially play in improving the education scenario, Dr Beda expressed concern over the poor results of government-run schools, and called for a change.

ASEF president Gollo Tagar in his address elaborated the activities undertaken by the organisation, and challenges it faces.

- The Arunachal Times