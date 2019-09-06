NET Bureau

The 26th conference of the police chiefs of the north-eastern states of India took off in Dimapur on September 5. Hosted by the Nagaland Police at the NAPTC, Chümoukedima, the two-day conclave, which will conclude on September 6, also had in attendance IGPs and heads of Central Police forces stationed in the region.

Governor of Nagaland, RN Ravi addressed the inaugural session today. In his address, Ravi called for a paradigm shift in the NE region’s security policy which has been largely defined or modeled along anti-insurgency.

“The paradigm of security in the north-east is changing and we can see the change. Till some years back insurgency was the core theme. Now, things have improved considerably,” he said while adding that the consolidation of the improvement in security has begun already.

Attributing the changing security scenario to a sustained and coordinated effort of the security forces, including the police, on the ground and the policies of the government, he said that the security policy should transition to combating the after-effects of insurgency.

“Our focus has to shift from combating active insurgency, which we have been doing, to combating post-insurgency criminal activities.”

Waning of armed insurgency, he said, gives rise to a period of criminal activities due to easy availability of illicit weapons. Terming it “a natural phenomenon,” he added that there are study models and the NE police chiefs “can as well deliberate how to deal with such a situation.”

He cited illicit arms trade as another pressing problem, while adding that the region’s susceptibility to Islamic fundamentalism and the implications of the finalization of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam are two other challenges. He held that the latter of the three could result in serious public disorder.

Source: The Morung Express