Parameters on Which You Should Judge Coaching Institutions

A new batch of students choose the medical and engineering stream every year to achieve their dreams of becoming a successful doctor or engineer. The complete journey of preparation initiates from Class 11 and goes on for two years. Getting into a prestigious medical or engineering college requires arduous, demanding work and can be stressful to manage. Admission in any reputed college requires an aspirant to secure a good rank in either JEE or NEET exam according to their stream of study.

Most students have their own unique way of preparing for these competitive exams. JEE and NEET being highly competitive exams require anabundant amount of commitment. A significant percentage of students join a coaching center that helps them prepare for these competitive exams. Aakash Institute is one of the top coaching institutes for students who want to clear forJEE or NEET exam. The exceptional track record of Aakash speaks volume of its accomplishments. There are numerous reasons why Aakash excels in providing the best coaching for competitive exams.

Here’s my detailed Aakash Institute Review

The Faculty

Extremelycompetent and qualified faculty with extensive experience in teaching. The expert faculty at Aakash isknowledgeable and areskilled from central universities and top institutes in the country like the IITs, NITs, and other prestigious institutes.

Study Material

In my Aakash Institute review, I specifically wanted to highlight on the study material. It is conceptually designed and is easy to understand. The material is curated for both competitive and board exams and covers the entire syllabus of NEET and JEE exams. Each subject has ample amount of information, along with analysis and graphic representation. Aakash Institute believes in making learning interactive and subject experts take particular attention to the same. The institute also provides question papers for various national level test series including the Aakash All India Test Series which assess students throughout the country.

Learning Environment

Aakash Institute promotes a competitive environment which makes surethat all studentsare motivated to give their best. A competitiveatmosphere pushes students to accomplishbetter by going out of their way. It helps in efficiently managing their time and helps them focus. There is enough time left for practice tests and revision because the faculty completes the syllabus well before time.

Doubt Resolution

The expert faculty conducts a regular doubt resolution session at Aakash. Every student is taken care of, and the Institute also arranges specific subject-wise sessions. The best part of studying at Aakash is that the faculty encourages students to ask questions and doubts.

Slow Learners

Aakash is known to follow an Action Based Coaching approach which is established for students to have a thorough understanding of fundamentals. This particularmethodis known to sharpen the mental aptitude of the students.

Facilities

Aakash provides a world-class learning environment with a well-equipped library, reference books, hostels and even transport facilities at affordable prices. The transport service is suitable for students who have to travel long distances.

Scholarships

Aakash provides scholarships from therange from 5% to 100%. It is a fee waiver and is givenon the eligibility and intelligence of a student. The scholarships by Aakash are divided into two categories viz. Merit and Special Scholarships.

Several students aim to become engineers and doctors, however cracking the JEE or NEET exam is no easy task.Aakash Institute is the premier coaching institute for students who want to prepare themselves for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. It also focuses on board exams, and the syllabus is curated accordingly. Many students burn the midnight oil while preparing for NEET or JEE exams, however, without adequate tools and means of preparation,it is hard to secure a good seat in the prestigious colleges across the country.I was enrolled in the Aakash Institute’s classroom program,and it helped me in more ways that I can express.