Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dead at 92

NET Bureau

Lorraine Warren, who investigated haunted houses and other paranormal activity, died Thursday in Monroe, Conn. She was 92.

Lorraine & her husband Edward Warren were famous American paranormal investigators and authors associated with prominent cases of hauntings.

Warren’s death was announced on the Facebook page of the New England Society for Psychic Research, which she and her husband, Ed Warren, who died in 2006, founded in 1952.

Stories of ghost hauntings popularized by the Warrens have been adapted as or have indirectly inspired dozens of films, television series and documentaries, including many films in the Annabelle series, Amityville Horror series and in The Conjuring Universe with two more yet to be released.

In 1974 the Warrens were summoned to a home in Harrisville, Rhode Island, where allegedly the angry spirit of Bathsheba Thayer was haunting the family, the Connecticut Post reported. It became the basis for “The Conjuring” series, the newspaper reported.

According to Gerald Brittle’s book, “The Demonologist,” the couple investigated more 3,000 paranormal and supernatural disturbances, CNN reported.

