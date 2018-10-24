Parents in Arunachal advised to get children fully immunized

NET Bureau

Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang urged all the parents in the state to ensure full immunization of their children in order to protect them against preventable diseases.

Libang said this after launching Mission Pratiraksha here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.

Informing that Mission Pratiraksha is a state government initiative to accelerate the process of achieving 90% immunization coverage by reaching out to un-reached and motivating them to get full immunization, the minister urged the grassroots-level workers to ensure effective implementation of the programme in the remote areas.

Family Welfare Special Secretary Dr Kinny Shing informed that Mission Indradhanush would target children in the age group of 0-2 years, and pregnant women.

Informing about the status of immunization in the state, which is currently at 67%, she said 30-35% children are yet to get be fully immunized.

Nodal officer Dr D Padung said active search for fully immunized children below two years of age would be “taken up on a mission mode for incentivisation.” He said awards would be offered to the top three districts with the highest coverage, and to the top three districts with the highest increase in percentage, besides group incentive to the best performing (SC) district, and the top leadership award to one district.

Mission Pratiraksha will consist of four rounds of seven-day vaccination, from 22 October 2018 to January 2019.

Tuesday’s programme was attended by the DHS, the TRIHMS director, and the DME, along with senior officers of the health department.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times