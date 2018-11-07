Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 07 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Paresh Baruah is Alive, Clarifies ULFA (I)

November 07
17:15 2018
NET Bureau

Bringing an end to the ripples created by the news about the death of the commander-in-chief of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA (I)] Paresh Baruah, in a press release issued to the media on Wednesday, the outfit has clarified that the leader is alive and absolutely fine.

“We, the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent)have noticed that a fake news with regard to our vice chairman-cum-chief of staff, honourable major general Paresh Asom Sir has been circulated in a section of media about his so-called accident & death,” the release stated.

“We would like to clarify to our freedom loving people of Asom that our leader is safe and sound and has not met any accident. This is a hoax spread out by people with vested interest. We appeal to the people of Asom not to believe in this kind of propaganda regarding our leader in future,” the release concluded.

It may be mentioned here that this is not the first instance when news about Baruah’s death and ill-health has been circulated in the media.

ULFA (I) press release

This may take a second or two.