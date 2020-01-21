Pariksha Pe Charcha-3.0: PM Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students as a part of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-3.0’ in the Talkatora Stadium here on Monday. The interaction, which lasted for over 90 minutes, saw students seeking guidance on various issues of importance from the Prime Minister. This year too, students from across the country, and also Indian students residing abroad, participated in the event. Altogether 50 Divyang students also took part in the programme.

At the outset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished all students a prosperous new year and a new decade. Explaining the importance of the decade, the prime Minister said that the hopes and aspirations of the current decade rest on those kids who are in their final years of schooling across the country.

Narendra Modi pointed out, “The students who are in the 10th, 11th and 12th standards now have a very great role to play in this decade. To make the country reach new heights, to achieve new hopes, all this is dependent on this new generation.”

Before beginning the interaction, the Prime Minister stated that notwithstanding the fact that he attends various events and programmes, the one event which is dear to his heart is the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, stated a PIB release.

“As Prime Minister, one gets to attend numerous types of programmes. You get to learn a lot in such interactions. Each of them provides a new set of experiences. But, if someone asks me about the one programme that touches my heart the most, I would say it is this ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. I also love attending ‘Hackathons’. They showcase the power and talent of India’s youth,” he pointed out.

Dealing with demotivation and mood swings:

Replying to a question from a student as to how to deal with the issue of one losing interest while studying, the Prime Minister said most often students get demotivated due to factors that are external to them and also as they try to attach too much significance to their own expectations.

The Prime Minister asked the students to find out the reason(s) for the demotivation and ponder over how to deal with it. He gave the example of the recent issue of Chandrayaan and his visit to ISRO.

“Motivation, and demotivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO during Chandrayaan and the time spent with our hardworking scientists.

He said, “We should not look at failures as setbacks or stumbling blocks. We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn’t mean that we cannot succeed in life. In fact, a setback may mean that the best is yet to come. We should try to convert our distressed situations as stepping stones for a bright future”

The Prime Minister also gave examples of how cricketers Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman batted in difficult situations during the India-Australia match in 2001 to clinch victory for India from the jaws of defeat.

He also talked about how Indian cricketer Anil Kumble bowled to India’s glory notwithstanding his injury.

“This is the power of positive motivation,” he pointed out.

Balancing extra-curricular activities and studies:

Reacting to a question on how to balance studies and extracurricular activities, the Prime Minister said that the importance of co-curricular activities in a student’s life cannot be understated.

He stated, “Not pursuing extra-curricular activities can make a student act like a robot”.

But he also said that that balancing studies and extracurricular activities would require a better and optimal time management by the students.

“Today there are plenty of opportunities; and I hope that the youngsters will make use of them and pursue a hobby or an activity of their interest with proper zeal,”he added.

However, he also cautioned the parents not to make the extra-curricular interests of their children a fashion statement or a calling card.

“What is not good is when the passions of the children become fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities needn’t be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes,” he suggested.

Whether scores are all that matter…:

Replying to a question on how to score marks in examinations and whether such score cards are the determining factors, the Prime Minister said, “Our education system determines our success based on our performances in various examinations. Even we focus our attention on scoring good marks and our parents too exhort us towards it. “

Saying that there are several opportunities today, he asked the students to come out of the feeling that success or failure in examinations determines everything.

“Marks are not life. Similarly examination is not the determining factor for our whole life. It is a stepping stone, an important stepping stone in life. I pray to parents: Don’t tell them that this is everything.

“If it does not happen, don’t behave as if you lost everything. You can go to any field. There are umpteen opportunities,” he stated, adding, “Exams are important, but exams are not life. You should come out of this mindset.”

Importance of Technology in Education

While asking the students to keep themselves updated with the latest in technology, the Prime Minister also urged them to be careful of the perils of its misuse.

“Fear of technology is not good. Technology is a friend. But, mere knowledge of technology isn’t enough; It’s application is more important. Technology is a part of our daily lives, but if we misuse it, it robs our valuable time and resources,” he said while replying to a question from a student.

Rights versus Duties

To a question on what are the rights of the students and on how to make the citizens aware of their duties, the Prime Minister said that an individual’s rights are embedded in his duties.

Giving an example of a teacher, he said, if a teacher performs his duties then he is fulfilling the rights of the students.

Referring to what the Father of the Nation opined on the issue, the Prime Minister said, “Mahatma Gandhi said that there are no Fundamental Rights but Fundamental Duties”.

“Today, I am talking to students who would be playing a key role in India’s development in 2047, when we mark a hundred years since our country’s Independence. I hope this generation will take it upon themselves to act on some of the Fundamental Duties enshrined in our Constitution,” he said.

Dealing with pressure and expectations from parents and teachers

On this vital issue, the Prime Minister urged the parents not to pressurize the students but to inspire them. “The way ahead lies in pursuing, not pressuring children. Inspire children to do things that bring out their inner potential,” he said.

The best time to study; tackling blanking-out during exam time and fear of Board exams

Replying to a question on what is the best time to study, the Prime Minister pointed out that ample rest is as important as the study itself.

He said, “While mind is as fresh early in the morning as the sky after rain, one should only follow that particular routine in which one is comfortable.”

On the issue of sudden blanking out during examinations, the Prime Minister asked the students to be thorough in their preparation.

“I would urge students to be confident about their own preparation. Do not enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure. Do not worry about what others are doing. Have faith in yourself and focus on what you’ve prepared,” Narendra Modi advised.

Future Career Options

On the subject of future career options, the Prime Minister asked the students to pursue their heart and work with zeal to deliver for the nation and its development

“Careers are very important; everyone has to take some responsibility. We can always contribute to the nation while delivering our responsibilities,” he said.

Online competition in ‘short essays’ was launched for students of Classes IX to XII for the third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2020’. The entries for the competition were invited online from December 2, 2019 to December 23, 2019 through www.mygov.in

More than 3 lakh children registered themselves, and out of which over 2.6 lakh students participated in the competition. A total of 1.03 lakh students participated in the competition in 2019. The selected winners attended ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2020’ and interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A painting and poster-making competition was held on exam-related issues for CBSE and KVS school students; and around 725 posters and paintings were received. Around 50 were selected and exhibited before the Prime Minister during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2020’, the release added.

Source: The Sentinel