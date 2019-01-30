Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 30 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Programme Held at Tawang

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Programme Held at Tawang
January 30
13:17 2019
NET Bureau

The students and Teachers of different schools in Tawang attended the “PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA” programme of prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The programme was also attended by DDSE I/C Tawang  Hridhar Phuntsok, along with Teachers and other officials at Govt Town Secondary school Tawang. The students from Govt Upper Pry. School PWD Colony and Khremethang were accommodated at Town Secondary school, whereas at Shyo Upper Primary school the teachers and students attended the programme at their own school by installing a television and transistor sets.

The students and teachers of kakaling upper primary school attended the programme at Hotel NEFA in Nehru market area, where the students watched the interactive programme of Hon’ble prime minister through television.

After the  two hours interactive programme of  prime minister was over,  DDSE I/C Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok, addressed the teachers and students and advised them to take serious note of Hon’ble prime Ministers interactive programme wherein he has advised the students not to take too much pressure, do not be confused, and share your problems with your teacher and parents, Manage your time properly, aim high and how you can tackle with depression. He further conveyed his best wishes to all the students for coming examinations and requested the teachers to help students in preparing well for examination and make them good citizens.

