Paris Saint-Germain Crowned in French Cup for Record 11th Time

Paris Saint-Germain earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Angers on an own goal in the final of the centennial edition to lift the French Cup trophy for a record 11th time in Paris.

Angers defender Issa Cissokho suffered an own goal in PSG`s corner kick into the stoppage time, reports Xinhua news agency. PSG were level on 10 triumphs with Marseille before Saturday`s final, where French President Emmanuel Macron featured and had a warm pre-game exchange with players.

Both sides and crowds in Stade de France observed one-minute silence for the victims in Manchester bomb attack Monday night. Angers did pretty well in restraining the defending champions` attack, and their goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier finished several brilliant saves on PSG top scorer Edinson Cavani`s attempts.

Angers also got their own chance of breaking the deadlock, as Nicolas Pepe`s shot hit the post in a free-kick on 27th minutes. The two teams were involved in a physical match-up, and PSG winger Angel Di Maria received a yellow card for altercation with his opponent.

After a goalless draw into the break, PSG still found it hard to beat tough Angers. In the 56th minute, Blaise Matuidi`s close-range shot was blocked by Letellier in a quick response, and Di Maria`s free-kick just went a little wide off the post two minutes later.

Cavani could not add another goal to his productive season (49 goals) as his shot went off the post against a defender in a counter-attack with six minutes remaining.

However, Matuidi forced Cissokho to head into his own net, finishing a last-gasp winner for PSG`s historical victory in the tournament. PSG won French League Cup and French Cup this season, while failing to achieve a domestic treble for the third straight year after losing the Ligue 1 title to Monaco.

They were also dumped out in UEFA Champions League last 16 by Barcelona in a humiliating manner after building a four-goal advantage in the first leg while losing the return leg 6-1 at Camp Nou.

