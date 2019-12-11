Parliament passes Arms (Amendment) Bill

NET Bureau

The Parliament passed the Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019 with the Rajya Sabha approving it on Tuesday. The Bill seeks to amend the Arms Act, 1959. It intends to decrease the number of licensed arms allowed per person and increase the quantum of penalties for violations of the law. The Bill also increases the duration of the validity of arms license from three years to five years.

Replying to the discussion, Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy said, manufacturing of illegal arms and its smuggling is a cause of concern and effective regulations are needed for the safety of the people. He said the government has proposed serial numbers on each bullet to keep track of its use. He said this Bill is brought with the intention of curbing the illegal trafficking of arms.

Earlier, moving the Bill, he said, strict punishment has been provided in the Bill against those who are found to be involved in the manufacturing, transportation and use of illegal arms. He added, the Bill has a provision to keep hereditary weapons for exhibition purpose after the deactivation and surrendering of licenses. However, the new Bill allows only two guns for the license holders.

Source: News On Air