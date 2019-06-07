Pasighat: Admin holds table top exercise on Disaster Management

NET Bureau

Organized by the district administration in collaboration with police and NDRF (Dhemaji), a tabletop exercise on Disaster Management (DM) was held at Pasighat yesterday in the DC’s conference hall. ADC (Hq) TatdoBorang, DDMO G. Tsumo, admin and police officers and head of offices, CBOs and NGOs actively participated in the exercise.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Kinny Singh who is also District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)while delivering her speech on the occasion asserted that “A prepared society is always safe. It is a good time to re-examine what we’ve done so far, what mistakes we’ve made, and what improvements should come next”. She urged all the stakeholders to update their knowledge and preparedness adding that ‘Mock-Drill Exercise’ would be held tomorrow on June-7 next at the flood prone Bakul area, under Mebo Subdivision by the NDRF personnel.After having detailed discussions,Singh said proper precautions was need of the hour to ensure our ability to meet any disaster, if occurs. ADCs of respective sub-divisions would act as ‘Incident Commander’ and responsive to the people sub-division wise, she informed. Regarding pre and post disastrous situation, she said that district administration would closely monitor and officers shouldnot leave station during forthcoming monsoon and remain prepared to deliver prompt service as and when required.

East Siang SP Prashant Gautam who is the ‘Chief of Operation’, shared preventive tips. Such exercise was essential to assess the level of preparedness and also to improve coordination and proficiency among all stakeholders, he said.He also asked people living in low laying areas to alerted.

Assistant Commandant, NDRF, Vimal Gupta and Inspectorand Sunil Kr. Yadav spoke on the role of NDRF and shared life preventive tips through power point presentation.

HK Roy

For DIPRO, Pasighat