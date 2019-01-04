Pasighat –Dibrugarh APST Bus Service Starts

NET Bureau

Local MLA KalingMoyong, on Thursday, flagged off the Pasighat –Dibrugarh APST bus service, which will ply via Bogibeel in the presence of a large number of gathering in the morning at Pasighat from Gandhi Chowk, Pasighat Bazar. DC East Siang TamiyoTatak also joined in the flagging off the ceremony.

Moyong in his brief address to mark the occasion,said that the inauguration of Bogibeel Road cum Rail Bridge by the Prime Minister of India,Narendra Modi is a new year gift for the people of the eastern belt of Arunachal and Assam in particular and the region as a whole and has helped realize the long-awaited dream of the people for smooth,quick and easy road travel to Dibrugarh and places in the other

He said bus service will greatly benefit patients,particularly the underprivileged sections, seeking Medical treatment in Dibrugarh and also help in affordable travel for people of Pasighat and East Siang traveling for educational and various purposes. Stressing on the importance of public transport in providing affordable and easy travel for the general public, the MLA also appreciated the dedicated efforts

of the officials and staff of APSTS department of Pasighat, Pasighatled by Senior Station Superintendent, KabitEring.

Earlier, the MLA also greeted and interacted with the passengers of the Dibrugarh bound 44 seater APST Bus on its inaugural service. As a goodwill gesture on the inaugural ceremony, Moyong also borne the fare of all the passengers.

Travelling a route length of 160 Kms, the PSGT-DBR APST daily services per time schedule will leave at 7 am departure time forDibrugarh and while the evening time departure schedule from Dibrugarh will be 1 pm.