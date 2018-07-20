Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 20 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong Inspects Multipurpose Outdoor Stadium

July 20
01:11 2018
Pasighat MLA cum Parliamentary Secretary Kaling Moyong along with CEO and Director of Smart City A. Morang and Kaling Doruk respectively, DSO (Sports) K Komut, engineers of PMC and UD on Thursday inspected the progress of the twelve thousand capacity Pasighat Multi-purpose outdoor Stadium, Arunachal Pradesh.

PS Moyong found to be very satisfied over the progress. He appreciated the executing agency for maintaining quality and further asked to speed up the pace of the construction work for timely completion. He also gave some tips for betterment and beautification.

The UPO (UD) Kalng Dai informed the visiting MLA that over 90 percent of the construction works was completed. Target was January 2019, but it would be ready in October this year. The department also executed some additional works like retaining wall, Kota-stone flooring, parking place, two ticket rooms etc.

