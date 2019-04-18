Pasighat Municipal Council Launches Door to Door Waste Collection

NET Bureau

Fulfilling a long pending demand of denizens, Pasighat municipal authorities have decided to collect door to door garbage from the city dwellers daily between 7 am and 5 pm, aiming at keeping the city clean, beautiful and hygienic. According to official sources, an MoU has been signed betweenPasighat Municipal Council (PMC) and DonyiAane NGO that door to door collection of garbage would be implemented in both residential and commercial areas, absolutely free on trial basis for the month of April and would start levying nominal ‘user charge’ from the next month onwards.

The programme was formally kicked off by the DC Cum Administrator Dr. Kinny Singh in presence of theDirector TP and ULBSukhvinder Singh, ADC TatdoBorang, EE PMC KipaGagung, ATPTaniTaloh.Dr. Singh in her address has stated that PMC would try to fulfill citizen’s demand for a clean and garbage-free city but people should understand that cleanliness was the responsibility of every citizen and not just the PMC. Littering own places hamper the image of the centurion city, opined the DC adding that an initiative named “My waste-My Responsibility” is being initiated with the help of DonyiAane NGO. Under this initiative, any person interested in handing over solid waste to PMC may call on 9366606517 and the waste would be collected from his/her doorstep within an hour. She advised the citizens to use this service judiciously and help PMC in making Pasighat a clean and garbage-free city.