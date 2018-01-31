Pasighat Smart City to Get Rs 194 Cr in First Instalment

The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Pasighat Smart City will receive the first instalment of Rs 194 crore soon, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

Puri said this in a written reply to Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering. The minister wrote the reply to a letter by the Congress MP from Arunachal East Parliament constituency regarding constitution of SPV and release of fund to Pasighat Smart City.

The SPV was constituted last year. Ering, in his letter to the minister, recently raised the issue of lack of fund and slow pace of smart city mission in Pasighat, an official statement today said.

The minister in his reply also informed that state government needs to contribute its matching share to the Pasighat Smart City project. While thanking Puri for his efforts, Ering said that the next barrier to the Pasighat Smart City is the 50:50 fund share ratio of the central and the state government.

The MP informed that he would be demanding the Ministry to change the ratio to 90:10, where the central and the state government would contribute 90 per cent and 10 per cent funds respectively for the Pasighat Smart City, the release added.

