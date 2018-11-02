Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 02 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pasighatians Condole Tamin’s Sudden Demise

Pasighatians Condole Tamin’s Sudden Demise
November 02
10:34 2018
People of Pasighat expressed their deepest condolences over the tragic demise o fyoung and energetic student leader Baku Tamin who breathed last on 31st October, 2018 at 9.40 pm in Sanjivani Hospital, Dibrugarh (Assam) after brief illness.

 

Baku Tamin, son of OkopTamin (Father) and Obi Tamin (Mother) was born on 14th January, 1986 in Mongku village, Pasighat. Baku had joined All Bogong Students Union (ABSU) in 2013 as Vice-President and since 2016 was leading the union as the President.

 

Baku’s last right was performed at the “Lt. OnyokMoyong Ecological Park”, near main market, Pasighat today. AAPSU General Secretary Tobom Dai, ABSU General Secretary SailendarJamoh along with associate members, Pasighat Market Association, host officers and leaders were also present and business community closed all transactions as a mark of respect.

 

Loksabha MP NinongEring, MLA KalingMoyong, former minister BosiramSiram and DC TamiyoTatak, and others expressed deep shock and their condolences over the sudden demise of the young leader. Baku’s legacy will continue to inspire many students for years to come, they stated. All prayed the almighty for his soul rests in peace and to give his family the strength to withstand this tragic moment.

Baku Tamin
