Pasighatians offering help to combat coronavirus

At the time when everyone is locked at home, braves are discharging their duties restlessly, taking own lives in risk to combat coronavirus. They are doctors, police and govt. officers. Dr. Tamit Tamut (Prosthodontics), BPGH, Pasighat sponsored refreshment to officers on duty. Reportedly, Pasighat based NGO “Mirmir Bulls” handed over 500 nos locally made masks to district administration to govt officials and public while on businessman Titu Deb, proprietor of Titu Optical, Pasighat Market has donated 25000/- cash showing solidarity in this difficult time.

DC extended her sincere appreciation to all donors including officers, police teams, medical teams who are rendering their duties with dedication and devotion.