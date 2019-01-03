Pasighat/Raneghat Bridge : No Selfie, No Parking Zone

NET Bureau

While keeping up the safety and security of the people and also for smooth flow of traffic, the District Administration on Wednesday declared Raneghat/Pasighat Bridge a No Selfie, No Parking, No sightseeing zone at the lines of recently opened Bogibeel bridge of Dhemaji, Assam.

The ban has been issued while seeing the negligence of people who carelessly parks their cars/bikes in the middle of the bridge and takes selfies, shoots photos/videos and also enjoys sightseeing. As per district administration, such careless natures of some public are causing traffic nuisances on the where accidents also take place. The same bridge points are also used by drug users and many unruly youth takes alcohols there which also add more nuisances.

Dy. Commissioner, Tamiyo Tatak has instructed police department led by Supt. of Police and judicial officers to implement the order in letter and spirit. The ban starts from morning 6 AM to 6 PM in the evening. And from 6 PM evening to next morning 5 AM drinking of alcohol and other illegal activities are strictly banned.

Meanwhile, DA has also instructed the Executive Engineer, Highway to complete the filling up of potholes along the bridge which poses potential threat of causing accidents to vehicles etc. January 10th next has been served the dateline for renovation of the potholes.

Raneghat/Pasighat Bridge over the mighty Siang River is the lifeline of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh including the norther part of Assam and important National Highway-52 passes from this bridge.