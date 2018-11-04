Passengers Stranded in Nagaland’s Chumukedima Receive Locals’ Aid

NET Bureau

Several organisations along with locals are providing all assistance to passengers and drivers of vehicles stranded at Chumukedima following a massive landslide on the road leading to Kohima on October 30. People living around the landslide-hit area have come out to help the stranded people.

Members of New Chumukedima Village Youth Organisation cleared jungles and made a temporary passage to meet any emergency requirement. They installed bamboos for river crossing and ropes along the steep cliffs for people to cross the landslide-hit area. They are also assisting the police in managing and cordoning the working site from October 30 to date. Likewise, New Chumukedima Village Council has been providing free meals and drinking water to the stranded passengers and drivers.

Chumukedima Town Youth Organisation has provided vehicles that are being used as a free shuttle for ferrying stranded persons to Chumu check-post, where auto rickshaws and taxis are available. Its members are also assisting traffic police in movement management, besides providing drinking water to the stranded people.

While Chumukedima Hindu Society also provided lunch and drinking water to the stranded people, drinking water was provided by Skill Alli (a firm), Tribal Union Chumukedima Town and other individuals. Skill Alli firm has also offered its office space for use by stranded passengers, especially women and children. Five highway hotels at New Chumukedima provided free dinner to all stranded drivers and others at work site.

Dimapur Police ambulance has also been pressed into service for meeting any medical emergency.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post