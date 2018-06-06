Patanjali To Shift Food Park From Uttar Pradesh, Blames Adityanath Government

With the Uttar Pradesh government denying it permission, Yoga teacher Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Limited has decided to shift its planned mega food park out of the state.

Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, tweeted on Tuesday that they have to shift the food park due to the Yogi Adityanath-led state government’s disappointing attitude.

“Today, the notice of aborting the Mega Food Park approved by the central government in Greater Noida, the resolution to bring prosperity to the lives of the Holy Land of Krishna, was incomplete with the indifference of the government. Decided to shift the Patanjali project elsewhere,” Mr Balkrishna tweeted in Hindi.

He said Patanjali’s initiative to improve the lives of farmers in the region would not be achieved after this decision.

When the plant runs to its full capacity, it would have a capacity to produce goods worth Rs.25,000 crore annually, an official had claimed in 2016, adding that around 10,000 direct jobs could be provided benefiting 50,000 families.

According to reports, around 455 acres of land was allocated for the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Greater Noida and the project was worth around Rs. 2,000 crore.

In 2016, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation of this park.

ANI