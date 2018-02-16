Patriotic Feelings Can Never be Concealed by Any Means: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that “patriotic feelings and ideas of an individual can never be concealed by any means.” This was stated by him at the 23rd Martyrdom Anniversary of Saheed Madhumangol held at Lamyanba Shanglen, Imphal on Thursday. The observation was organised by Saheed Madhumangol Foundation, Imphal.

The Chief Minister said that “Saheed Madhumangol’s ideology ‘Nation-first and self-last’ and valuable contributions are indeed remarkable.” He appealed the people of the State to think for the larger interest of the society by leaving aside the self-interest. He further mentioned that the lust for power has ruined the region.

“Whatever we encounter today is the product of what we did in the past. If we perform our duties responsibly then there would be peace and development in the State,” he added.

The Chief Minister stressed that “youths especially the boys of the State are infected by drugs and alcohol. The new government is a ray of hope to overcome such menace and various problems in the State.”

He mentioned that the government has introduced various human oriented schemes to bring inclusive development in the State. Seeking the support of the people of the State, he said that the new government is for the people and is committed to fulfil the aspirations of the people. He stated that in such short a short span of 10 months, the State is experiencing drastic change in terms of reducing the hill-valley gap, division among communities in the State etc. Things have changed in the State, he added. He said that people are raising the slogan “We are One” from every corner of the State.

Stating the significance of remembering such visionary leader of the State, the Chief Minister assured that the government would discuss about organising such function as a State level function in future.

During the function, the Saheed Madhumangol Memorial Lecture was presented under the theme “Integral Humanism” by Prof. Kuldip Chand Agnihotri, Vice Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh.