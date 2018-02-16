Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 16 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Patriotic Feelings Can Never be Concealed by Any Means: Manipur CM

Patriotic Feelings Can Never be Concealed by Any Means: Manipur CM
February 16
13:03 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that “patriotic feelings and ideas of an individual can never be concealed by any means.” This was stated by him at the 23rd Martyrdom Anniversary of Saheed Madhumangol held at Lamyanba Shanglen, Imphal on Thursday. The observation was organised by Saheed Madhumangol Foundation, Imphal.

The Chief Minister said that “Saheed Madhumangol’s ideology ‘Nation-first and self-last’ and valuable contributions are indeed remarkable.” He appealed the people of the State to think for the larger interest of the society by leaving aside the self-interest. He further mentioned that the lust for power has ruined the region.

“Whatever we encounter today is the product of what we did in the past. If we perform our duties responsibly then there would be peace and development in the State,” he added.

The Chief Minister stressed that “youths especially the boys of the State are infected by drugs and alcohol. The new government is a ray of hope to overcome such menace and various problems in the State.”

He mentioned that the government has introduced various human oriented schemes to bring inclusive development in the State. Seeking the support of the people of the State, he said that the new government is for the people and is committed to fulfil the aspirations of the people. He stated that in such short a short span of 10 months, the State is experiencing drastic change in terms of reducing the hill-valley gap, division among communities in the State etc. Things have changed in the State, he added. He said that people are raising the slogan “We are One” from every corner of the State.

Stating the significance of remembering such visionary leader of the State, the Chief Minister assured that the government would discuss about organising such function as a State level function in future.

During the function, the Saheed Madhumangol Memorial Lecture was presented under the theme “Integral Humanism” by Prof. Kuldip Chand Agnihotri, Vice Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh.

Tags
Manipur CMN. Biren SinghPatriotic FeelingsSaheed MadhumangolSaheed Madhumangol Foundation
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.