PAVING THE WAY FOR FUTURE ‘KNOW-BEL’ LAUREATES

The Nobel Prize is a set of awards bestowed in recognition of academic, cultural or scientific advances and is the most coveted recognition for a scientist or scholar to look forward to. The prizes are awarded in fields of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Economics, Literature and Peace being regarded as the most prestigious awards in their respective fields.

A chemist, engineer, inventor and industrialist, Alfred Nobel amassed a fortune during his lifetime, with most of his wealth coming from his 355 inventions, of which dynamite is the most famous. The Nobel Prize named after him is an initiative of a foundation established by him to reward those who serve humanity. It was initially funded by his personal fortune according to his will and testament in Stockholm in the year 1896. Nobel Prizes were first awarded in 1901 decided by members of Swedish learned societies and in the case of the peace prize, the Norwegian Parliament.

The Assam Royal Global University is organizing a series of lectures by its faculty members, on the Nobel Prize receiving work done by eminent personalities for the benefit of students and research scholars. The first lecture in this regard was delivered by Professor (Dr.) Alak Kumar Buragohain, Chairperson (Academic) Royal Global University and former Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University on 7 November 2019 with an aim to make students more aware about the advancements in their respective fields of study.

Other lectures from the series will be delivered by Professor (Dr.) O.K. Medhi, Professor Emeritus, Royal Global University and former Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Professor (Dr.) Amarendra Rajput, Department of Physics and other senior professors of the University. The idea behind this is to lay a solid foundation and enable future scholars to catch up with tremendous work done by experts and to pave way for more future Nobel laureates.

India’s association with the Nobel Prize dates back to 1913 when the 52-year-old Rabindranath Tagore was accorded with the honour 12 years after his debut. He became the first Indian Poet, writer and thinker to bring glory to the country by winning the Nobel Prize for India. Since then, the country has had nine other such laureates conferred with the prestigious award in various categories which is something we must be aware of and take pride in.

Following Tagore’s achievement, Sri Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman received the Nobel Prize in Physics for his discovery and work on the scattering of light in 1930. Har Gobind Khorana won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in the year 1968 and in 1983 Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar bagged the Nobel Prize in Physics for the theoretical study of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of stars.

Amartya Sen, the renowned Indian economist and philosopher won the Nobel Prize for his contribution to welfare economics in 1998. Sir Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul was another Indian to have received the prestigious award in Literature for his united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel people to see the presence of suppressed histories.

Venkatraman Ramakrishnan won the Nobel prize in Chemistry for his dedicated research and studies of the structure and function of the ribosome in 2009 followed by Kailash Satyarthi who along with Malala Yousafzai received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for their struggle against the suppression of young people and for the right to education for all children. Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee is the 10th Indian and sixth laureate with Kolkata in his veins, to have won a Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences this year.

“The Nobel Prize is an annual international recognition for those who have contributed in absolute cutting edge domains of Human Knowledge which is very important especially to us Indians because we are no less than any other country in terms of Human Resource in the world,” says Professor Dr. Buragohain, Chairperson (Academic), Royal Global University.

He believes that India as a nation has a lot of untapped potential, and that the number of Indians to have made it to the list of Nobel laureates is relatively much less in number. “We must make people aware and students more so, must know about these achievements so they can aspire to become future Nobel Laureates by making their share of contribution to the Human Society”, he says, on creating a sense of responsibility among students and researchers to follow the works of such learned scholars who have brought about major developments in their respective fields of study.

The education system of India has a big role to play in making the country one among the world’s fastest growing economies; however, it is disheartening to see that none of our universities have made it to the list of top 100 universities yet.

More is expected out of a nation that has had some of the world’s oldest universities long before foreign invaders step foot into our land. Pushpagiri, Nalanda, Takshashila (Taxila) and Vikramashila were among the oldest universities in the world.

Nalanda was established in the fifth century AD in Bihar. It was dedicated to Buddhist studies, fine arts, mathematics, astronomy, politics and the art of war. Back in the day, this university had dormitories housing ten thousand students, providing accommodation to over two thousand professors. Nalanda attracted pupils and scholars from Japan, China, Tibet, Indonesia, Persia and Turkey.

Takshashila’s existence can be traced back to the sixth century BC. This was a school consisting of monasteries which became a noted centre of learning attracting students from across the globe. It gained reputation because of Chanakya, who composed the Arthashatra, the first ever book written on Politics and Economics right there. The Vedas and skills such as archery, hunting, and elephant lore were taught in addition to law, medicine and military science.

An analysis of research publications showed that, while India was among the world’s top countries in terms of scientific research output, Indian universities only fell behind in providing research papers. It was also observed that although there had been a significant rise in the global share of research articles, contributions continue to decline from India along with a lack of collaboration with overseas universities.

The Assam Royal Global University’s initiative of ensuring that students and researchers are well-versed in their fields comes as a sigh of relief and gives students of the region, a ray of hope. There may not be any formula or a designed path which one can follow to succeed in any sphere of life but there are certain traits common to all Nobel Laureates. These traits can be acquired not only by making a note of the remarkable work done by these Scholars, but also by observing what they have achieved over the course of their lives.

It is true that only when young minds rise above expectations and seize opportunities, milestones are reached. Initiatives such as this one will act as a roadmap to these young minds as they celebrate these milestones and prepare for the road ahead.