Pay Back to Society Group Begin Mission Arunachal Tour

Barely a day after its launch by Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra, the Indian Armed Forces officers from Arunachal Pradesh on the ‘Pay Back to Society Group (PBSG)’ mission are out on tour to different parts of the State to conduct motivational talks with the students of schools and colleges to inspire them inculcate the sense of nationalism, positivism and set their goals in life.

The Group has set its goal to help enroll 50 officers and 30 jawans/sailors/air warriors from Arunachal in the Armed Forces in next two years and double the number in next five years.

Led by Major General Jarken Gamlin, 20 officers from Army, 4 from Navy and 3 from Air Force are moving in eight groups to eight different locations. Each group will conduct as many programmes to cover all educational institutions in the State.

A brainchild of the Governor, the mission, launched by him on Sunday in presence of MoS Home Kiren Rijiju and other dignitaries, is being conducted in coordination with State’s Education Department and respective District Administration.

The teams will return back to Itanagar on December 2 to brief the Chief Minister about receptivity and efficiency of the programme.

The team of Armed Forces officers from the Navy, Army and Air Force today reached Pasighat in East Siang and Ziro in Lower Subansiri district and interacted with school and college students and encouraged them to join the Armed Forces and motivated them on values of dedication, hard work and discipline to succeed in life.

Led by retired Group Captain Mohonto Panging, the visiting team comprising of Surgeon-Commander Marak Pertin, Major Ponung Doming and Captain Ligang Sera interacted with more than 3000 students in the morning session here at Pasighat outdoor stadium. They were accorded a rousing welcome by the huge gathering of students and teachers in presence of DC Tamiyo Tatak and SP Prashant Gautam, among others.

While at Ziro, the students from Saint Claret College, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya and Frontier School, Hapoli participated in the program. Col Tolum Dubi was the resource person of the day and Capt. Hage Ado and Lt. Liang Kobing accompanied him. Col Dubi explained about the multi faceted opportunities waiting for the students. He also shared his personal experience with the Army and encouraged the students to find their career in Armed Forces.