PCB owes me 4-6 crore rupees, reveals Younis Khan

NET Bureau

Former Pakistan captain and the country’s leading run-scorer as far as Test cricket is concerned had several run-ins with the Pakistan Cricket Board during his playing days and the trend has continued even after his retirement.

In the latest development, the former Pakistani run-machine has alleged that the Pakistan Cricket Board owes him close to 4-6 crore Pakistan rupees. Khan said he never demanded the money from the apex cricketing body since it has never been an issue for him.

“PCB owes me 4-6 crore rupees. But I have never demanded money as money has never been an issue. It’s destiny from Allah, you get what is destined for you so you should never run after money and I never ran after money” Younis Khan said as quoted by PakPassion.net

Younis has apparently been at loggerheads with the PCB after he failed to get the charge of the Pakistan U-19 team following his refusal to work with National Cricket Academy. Younis was even invited for the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but the former batsman duly refused the invitation.

Younis alluded that he has always been willing to work with the PCB while also reminding that he was one of the few cricketers who retired and left the game with grace, unlike the majority of other former cricketers.

“I have always been willing to work with PCB. Remember, I was one of the few players who retired and left cricket with dignity and players rarely do that after having 17-18 years of services for Pakistan and PCB,” Khan added.

Younis Khan feels that Pakistan team is coming back on track

Pakistan cricket underwent a plethora of changes post the 2019 World Cup but Younis feels that changes are always awkward in countries like Pakistan. He feels that the results of the changes are good and Pakistan is slowly and steadily coming back on track.

“Whenever we change things especially in a country like Pakistan we find it awkward. I hope the results of the changes are good. Pakistan team is coming back on track, give Misbah-ul-Haq, PCB & Imran Khan some time & many things will change for the better.”

Source: Crictracker