PCCF Wildlife Dr. R. Kemp Visits Flood Affected D. Ering WL Sanctuary

- Maksam Tayeng

To take stock of the flood damaged parts of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in Pasighat, Arunachal on Sunday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife & Biodiversity cum Chief Wildlife Warden, Government of Arunachal Pradesh along with Dy. Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Umesh Kumar visited Borguli Range where a Range Office cum residence building with four unit RCC Barrak, one watch tower and one flood escape tower was completely washed away in recent major flood in Siang River.

Dr. Kemp who reached Pasighat on Saturday evening took stock of the whole damages in the sanctuary from officials of D. Ering Memorial WL Sanctuary and Divisional Forest Officer, Tasang Taga appealed Dr. Kemp to give special care to this sanctuary which has been largely affected by the major flood. The total damages in all the three ranges like Borguli, Anchalghat and Sibiyamukh are about One Crore Sixty Seven Lakhs Eighteen Thousand and to make the sanctuary more vibrant and full proof protection from hunting & poaching, additional sanctioning of two speed boats for patrolling in the river round the sanctuary and two tractors for patrolling purposes in the thick grassland would be urgently required.

While personally visiting the Borguli range today, Dr. Kemp showed complete dismay over the washing away of infrastructures of Borguli Range as during his last visit to the same place he had seen the offices. “I can’t believe, the offices and watch towers I had seen during my last here are no more to be seen. I will surely materialize early sanctioning of washed away infrastructures so as to protect the flora & fauna of the sanctuary”, said Dr. Kemp. When requested by the contingency staff of the sanctuary for their regularization who has been working since around 30 years, Dr. Kemp said that, he had tried even during last budget and this year before his retirement he would try for regularization of the contingency staffers serving more than 15-20 years.

The D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary is a beautiful and unique riverine sanctuary which houses several rare and near threatened species of wildlife animals and birds including Gangetic Dolphins. The Elephant corridors connecting Dibru-Soikhowa National Park in Assam and D. Ering WL Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh is already marked as important corridors by wildlife experts, said DCF Wildlife, Umesh Kumar. This Sanctuary which has natural protection by rivers from all fronts need to be promoted as one of the wildlife tourist destination of the state, the PCCF remarked.