Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 03 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

PCI Seeks Report from Meghalaya Govt in Journalist Attack Case

PCI Seeks Report from Meghalaya Govt in Journalist Attack Case
February 02
17:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Press Council of India (PCI) has sought a report from the Meghalaya government on the recent assault on a journalist allegedly by timber smugglers in West Khasi Hills district, the Council said on Friday.

Biplap Dey, a freelance journalist, had gone to Athiabari area of the district, along with a driver and his friend, to investigate timber smuggling business when he was attacked and his camera and mobile phone damaged by alleged timber smugglers, police had said.

“Taking suo-motu cognisance of the issue, the (PCI) chairman has directed the government of Meghalaya through chief secretary, secretary (Home), director general of police, superintendent of police, West Khasi Hills district to file a report on the facts of the case,” the PCI said in a statement.

The Shillong Press Club (SPC) has condemned the attack on the journalist and sought action against the perpetrators. The Meghalaya Electronic Media Association has also urged the authorities to take action against the groups involved in both the attack and in smuggling.

-PTI

Tags
Journalist AttackMeghalaya Journalist AttackPress Council of India
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.