Pema Dorjee Bhutia attends National Workshop

NET Bureau

Sikkim’s international athlete Pema Dorjee Bhutia has recently attended the National Workshop on Pole Sports held from October 20 -21 at Nagpur in Maharashtra.

He was the only delegate from Northeastern region in the workshop. The workshop was organised by the Indian Pole Sports Association (IPSA). On the occasion, IPSA has felicitated Bhutia for his outstanding performances and contributions in sports and has also appointed him as an executive member of IPSA.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday Bhutia said IPSA has been established recently and has been working to promote pole sports in the country. He expressed his desire to promote pole sports in the state in near future.

“In the workshop, I found that around 80 percent of athletes in the pole sports are women and this sports mainly needs strength and flexibility so there are lots of potentials and opportunity for Sikkimese athletes to do well in this discipline,” he said.

Bhutia expressed his gratitude to the organising secretary Dr Shrikant Warankar who is also a founder member of IPSA, for inviting him in the workshop.

SOURCE: Northeast Now