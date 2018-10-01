Pema Khandu Announced to Make ‘ATAL’ Concalve a Calendar Event

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday announced to make the “ATAL (Arunachal Transformational and Aspirational Leaders) Conclave” a calendar event from next year during its concluding session of the 3-day meet.

In an interactive session with the students, the Chief Minister said through this conclave the state government wishes to take the youths onboard as part of the ‘Team Arunachal’ government. He promised that the deliberations made during the 3-day event and including the papers presented – will be examined by the planning department to be incorporated in the policy programmes of the state government.

Urging on the need to bridge the gap between public and the government, Khandu requested the students to make use of their free time during vacations to spread awareness to the people about important flagships programmes of the state and the centre. He proposed a monthly honorarium of Rs 5000 to the students to work as ‘preraks’ in the outreach programme of the government for carrying out information dissemination campaign.

The Chief Minister also requested the students to be part of the government’s campaign to stop money culture during elections. He said if the students wish to see a bright future for Arunachal then it must begin from elections – to make it free, fair and efficient.

During the question and answer session, Khandu responding to the delay in execution of work on Itanagar-Naharlagun road assured that all works including black topping of the road will be completed within this working session.

To another question on commitment of the state government in nailing the corrupt individuals involved in the highway scam, Chief Minister said under its zero-tolerance towards corruption, several high ranking officials in the rank of Deputy Commissioner including rich businessmen and political leaders have been arrested.

“Government is serious about corruption and no one will be spared irrespective of their status or party affiliations during my tenure,” said Khandu and asserted, “enough is enough”.

When concern expressed about shortage of manpower in schools, colleges and hospitals, the CM responded that state government through the state public service commission is recruiting about 1300 subject teachers. He informed that recruitment for recruitment of Assistant Professors is also being conducted. In health sector, Khandu informed that the health department has already handed placement to 57 junior Specialists absorbed from GDMO with PG degree, including placement of 49 other Junior Specialists and 98 GDMOs recruited through APPSC.

Earlier the Chief Minister gave away mementos to all the participating candidates. The session was divided among different teams of students named after five major rivers of Arunachal – Kameng, Lohit, Subansiri, Siang and Tirap. The teams made their presentation on the topic – ensuring energy to all, bringing Arunachal into the tourism map, developing human resources, make in Arunachal, building inclusive rural economy and ending money culture in political elections.

During the occasion, a congratulatory message from the Prime Minister of India for successful conduct of the ATAL conclave was also read out.