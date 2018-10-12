Pema Khandu Appeals for Synergy Between Party Members and Government

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday, in his address to the BJP karyakartas while speaking at the BJP executive meeting, appealed for support from party members for efficient functioning of the government. He said the state government in the last two years has been able to come out with several reforms only because of support from the party. He appealed for synergy between party functionaries and the government so that the fruits of development schemes percolate to the last man.

The Chief Minister also said the regular State Executive Meeting held once every three month is to build efficient team work between the party and the government. He said government policies and programmes won’t be successful unless the government functionaries and party members put their collective efforts. He appealed the party workers to make people aware about the important govt schemes and flagships programmes and to volunteer during the state govt’s ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ programme.

He also appealed the party members to give their wholehearted dedication for the party and rise above individual interests. He said time has come for all to give place for party based politics instead of leader based.

Divulging on the government’s reform on Staff Selection Board, CM said the policy will curtail corruption and nepotism in government recruitment process. He said the benefit of this policy will be seen in the coming days. Such policy will also encourage the younger generation to follow the path of hard work and imbibe competitiveness instead of taking shortcut means to get into govt jobs.

Earlier MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke on the topic ‘BJP’s evolution in Arunachal Pradesh’. Also State BJP President Tapir Gao gave his presidential remark on the occasion.