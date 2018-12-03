Pema Khandu Appeals Motor Transport Workers to Present Themselves With Good Behavior

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the 3rd interaction cum awareness programme under Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) here today organised by the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation (AAPPTF).

Speaking during the event, Chief Minister appealed the motor transport workers to present themselves with good behavior, honesty and hospitality to the tourists.

“The first impression the visitors will get about our state is by your behavior and conduct. So if we want tourism to grow in Arunachal, we all have to act responsibly,” said Khandu.

He said taxi business in the capital city is yet to realize its full potential. In coming days, the demand for taxi service will grow with the commencement of air service and with rail service already in operation. He therefor urged the transport workers to make a good reputation of the taxi business by not overcharging the customers and by not harassing them.

For the welfare of the transport workers, Chief Minister assured that thorough analyses and study about the operations of the workers boards in other states will be carried out to constitute a similar board in the state. He said AAPPTF and BMS will be made part of such study group for the creation of the board.

On demand for parking space by the AAPPTF in the state capital region, Chief Minister informed that the state government has sanctioned two such projects near civil secretariat and Ganga market each worth Rs 25 crore in the previous year. If need for more parking project is required, Khandu assured to have discussion with the federation to have it opened in Naharlagun and other areas of the capital region.

Congratulating the AAPPTF for being affiliated with the BMS, Chief Minister said mere affiliation is not enough. “The federation members should be well aware and work in accordance with the spirit of the Mazdoor Sangh for which regular training is must for them to know more about the style and functioning of the BMS,” said Khandu.

On the occasion, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso and State BJP president Tapir Gao also spoke.

Earlier Chief Minister handed out token of appreciation to several motor transport workers with one among them being Smt Binyim Taba, who is considered to be the first female tempo driver of Arunachal.