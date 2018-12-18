Pema Khandu Arrives at Hayuliang, Lays Foundation Stone for ADC Office

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reached Hayuliang in Anjaw district on his second leg of Arunachal Rising Campaign along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state BJP President Tapir Gao and others.

Arriving at Hayuliang from Anini, headquarters of Dibang Valley district, Khandu this afternoon laid the foundation stones for Additional Deputy Commissioner office building and a Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya (VKV).

Continuing his call to all sections of people to work together for the progress of the state, CM Khandu reiterated on the spirit and strength of Team Arunachal.

Addressing a huge gathering of government employees, public leaders, Gaon Buras, students and villagers, Pema Khandu explained that Team Arunachal doesn’t mean only the ministers and MLAs.

He said every member of the society including government employees of all levels,Gaon Buras, grassroots leaders and villagers all constitute the Team Arunachal. He urged all to become active members of the Team and contribute in the growth and development of the state.

CM Khandu pointed that Arunachal Pradesh despite its rich resources has been lagging behind other states due to old and worn out system of working and said he is committed to change the system with people’s help and support.

Expressing concern over Anjaw’s under development, he assured all support of the state government in fulfilling all unfinished projects initiated by former Chief Minister and legislator of the district late Kalikho Pul. He appreciated sitting MLA Dasanglu Pul for continuing the good work of her late husband and appealed all to extend cooperation and support to her for accelerated development of Anjaw.

He also lauded the district administration for successfully conducting Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps in the district despite the region being one of the toughest in the state. He advised the deputy commissioner and officers and officials of the district to serve the people not for the sake of their respective jobs but for the sake of serving.

“Please take Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps to the last village of the district and let the people for whom the government frames and implements schemes avail the benefits at their doorsteps,” he urged.

CM Khandu also stressed on the role of government employees in successful implementation of plans and policies of the government while expressing gratitude for their support in hugely enhancing the revenue generation of the state government in the last two years.

Khandu opined Anjaw as well as Dibang Valley districts can become the most sought after tourist destinations of the state once the connectivity bottleneck is removed. He informed works on the Trans Arunachal Highway running through the district is going on and once it is complete the face of Anjaw would change.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the local legislator, the Chief Minister assured to place funds for construction of two steel bridges, one foot-suspension bridge and two general grounds in the district. He asked the deputy commissioner to prepare DPRs for the five projects in consultation with concerned departments and forward the same to the government.

The Chief Minister attended a similar Arunachal Rising Campaign at Anini, Dibang Valley on Monday morning, wherein he categorically reiterated that his government will not tolerate corruption of any form. He cautioned that anyone caught in corruption would have to face the music irrespective of his or her power or position.

On Sunday, CM Khandu inspected the abandoned Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at Alinye near Anini, which was constructed in the early 60s. He also inaugurated the newly constructed helipad and passenger lounge and a 80 bedded boys hostel of the Government Higher Secondary school at Anini.

He made an impromptu visit to the JawaharNavodayaVidyalaya, Anini, early in the morning. He was surprised to see the very poor condition of the school and immediately took up the matter with JNV authorities at Delhi. It was informed that funds are being placed for construction of school infrastructure. Till the permanent structure comes up, Khandu assured to provide temporary infrastructure for the school to function smoothly.

In both the Arunachal Rising Campaign meets, the Chief Minister felicitated ASHA and anganwadi workers, gave away prizes to the winners of essay competitions held as a part of the campaign for students. At Hayuliang he also distributed LED TV sets to Gaon Buras. He along with Deputy Chief Minister also held separate review meetings with all HoDs and Deputy Commissioner at Anini and Hayuliang.

The Arunachal Rising Campaign at Anini was also attended by Mechuka MLA P D Sona while Cabinet Minister Dr Mahesh Chai and Dirang MLA joined the one at Hayuliang.