Pema Khandu Attends Consercration of ’108 Mane’

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday attended the consecration of ‘108 Mane’ by His Eminence Guru Tulku Rinpoche at Mandala top (3204m) in West Kameng district.

Pema Khandu in his speech said the ’108 Mane’ is first of its kind in India where the mantra ‘Om Mani Padme Hum’ is inscribed in 108 pillars constructed as 5 concentric circles with a Stupa in the centre. This was stated in an official release.

He said according to Buddhism, chanting of ‘Om Mani Padme Hum’ 108 times or more helps your entire body, heart and mind to come into deep contemplation, revealing the innate wisdom for tolerance that eliminates anger, greed, delusion and all evil thoughts.

Stating that Arunachal’s tourism success story requires significant participation from the local community, Chief Minister lauded the local people for making the project a success through community participation despite fund constraints.

He said local communities must ensure peace, favourable atmosphere for tourists, maintain cleanliness and preserve culture for tourism to thrive in Arunachal. He said the site will not only attract huge religious pilgrims but other tourists as well.

Assuring to help for filling the gap of all missing infrastructure for the sacred site, Khandu promised to fund for electrification this year informing that the work for water supply has been completed.

Pema Khandu also urged the locals to preserve forest and wildlife and said that besides ‘108 Mane’ site being an important religious, the Mandala top is also known for his diverse wildlife habitats. He appreciated the WWF for their work through Community Conserved Area (CCA) projects in preserving the forests and promised to help if they require any government intervention.

On the occasion Advisor to CM Japu Deru, MLA Seppa West Mama Natung and Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering were also present.