Pema Khandu Attends Dedication Ceremony of Nirjuli Town Baptist Church

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday attended the dedication ceremony of Nirjuli Town Baptist Church in Itanagar along with MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, State BJP President Tapir Gao and Yachuli MLA Likha Saaya.

Chief Minister in his speech thanked Saaya for sponsoring the construction of the Town Baptist Church by donating land and funds. He expressed his wish to visit the Church often as the ambience here offers mental peace.

He said the Church has great contribution in moulding Arunachali society by inducing behavioral changes. People are becoming more sympathetic, peace loving and are developing ability to forego personal egos and enmities, which gives them the ability to solve social problems.

Seeking support of the Church in eliminating corrupt practices during election, Chief Minister said such practice cannot be wiped out in one go but will require sustained effort and effective mobilization. He said since people look towards Churches and religious institutions seeking answers to their humanity’s deepest needs, they can effectively influence people to do away with the corrupt practices.

Chief Minister expressed hope that once the corruption is rooted out from election process, it can be further weeded out from other processes as those elected will be of clean background and with good intent. So he called for an all out effort to nip the corruption from its bud ie elections.

Earlier MoS Home, Tapir Gao and Likha Saaya also spoke on the occasion.