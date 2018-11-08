Pema Khandu Attends inauguration ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University’s ‘XIX Uni-Fest 2018’.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on wednesday attended the inauguration ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University’s ‘XIX Uni-Fest 2018’. State BJP Vice-President Kipa Babu also graced the occasion as guest of honour.

Chief Minister in his speech said the state government is keen for greater role and participation of RGU in shaping the destination of the state towards path to progress and prosperity. He said the government is ready to partner with the University in any field they can offer to help.

He informed the gathering that government has already conducted various conclaves to get inputs of youths and citizens to know their expectations and to have their say on policy making and decisions. He encouraged the youths to come up with their important suggestions on matter related to state welfare by reaching him through social media.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by RGU students union, Chief Minister assured to support for construction of a stadium, rostrum and alternative approach road for the University. On demand for student activity centre, he sought suggestions on how to go ahead with it. He informed that state budget has already earmarked Rs 3 crore for the project.

On NLCPR funded indoor auditorium, the CM assured to fund for the remaining finishing work whose cost is likely to come around Rs 4-5 crore. He also announced Rs 2 crore for works to address the power shortages issues in the campus.

To accommodate ever growing number of hostelers in RGU, CM assured to take up the matter with HRD ministry. For days scholars conveyance, he promised 3 new buses for the University.

On pending issue of employees pension liability of RGU faculty and non faculty staffs amounting to Rs 12.44 crore, the CM assured to cover an amount of Rs 8.84 crore with the rest amount of Rs 3.6 crore to be borne by the University.

On land encroachment issue, the CM appealed the land encroacher to vacate the land voluntarily or else the state government will be compelled to forcefully demolish illegal structures or evict the encroachers. He said the University has 302 acres of land of which 62 acres have been encroached. He said University requires expansion in future as it adds newer departments.

During the occasion, Prof. Saket Kushwaha who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the RGU also spoke.