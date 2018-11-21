Pema Khandu Attends Nabam Runghi’s Funeral

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday attended the funeral of former agency council member late Nabam Runghi.

Khandu paid his respect to the departed soul at the residence of late Runghi at Yupia. He, along with cabinet ministers and MLAs laid wreaths and paid obeisance to the mortal remains of the former agency council member.

Chief Minister in his speech said late Runghi was a visionary leader who had convinced the then Governor of Assam BK Nehru to make Itanagar as the headquarters of the newly formed Union Territory of Arunachal Pradesh in 1975-76.

“We are thankful to late Shri Runghi ji for his visionary step and in recognition of his such contributions, he was awarded with a Gold Medal last year,” said Khandu.

Chief Minister said when late Runghi had proposed Itanagar as the capital of Arunachal four decades back, he might had lots of dreams for the city on how it should grow in future.

“Today I am asking have we fulfilled his vision for Itanagar or not? My view is that we haven’t,” said Khandu.

He said late Runghi’s soul will be in peace only when we are able to stand to his expectations by making Itanagar as a beautiful city. He then appealed all to work together in fulfilling the vision of late Runghi.

Following the speech, body of late Runghi was cremated with full state honour.

The funeral was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, former CM Nabam Tuki, Urban Minister Nabam Rebia, MLA Techi Kaso and others.