Pema Khandu Begins Arunachal Rising Campaign

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday began his tour of Arunachal Rising Campaign – a two months comprehensive publicity campaign to disseminate information on major state and central flagship programmes to the people of the state, starting from the Longding district.

Pema Khandu on the occasion felicitated the ground level functionaries who are working for the people at the grassroots and changing the face of Arunachal through their dedicated service. He gave away felicitation to the three best ASHA workers, progressive farmers and the Anganwadi workers from the district.

The CM also gave away prizes and certificates to the winners of the essay writing competition organized under the Arunachal Rising campaign across the schools in the district.

About 1000 women have been provided free LPG connection in the district under Ujwala Yojana and Pema Khandu on the occasion handed over Yojana benefit to the beneficiaries. He also handed over cheque to 34 women beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana, who were provided loan through the SBI.

In his speech, Pema Khandu, said that the state government is focusing on three sectors – education, health and law and order. He said if these sectors are prioritized, it will facilitate other sectors to grow fast. He said Longding district is lucky to begin the Arunachal Rising campaign through these sectors with the inauguration of an VKV school, a primary health centre and the laying of foundation stone for the upgradation of police station, which was earlier launched by the Chief Minister. He also inaugurated the unemployed women’s hostel and the mega health camp here.

On Arunachal rising campaign, CM said the need is now to bridge the gap between the people and the government. He said people comes first and from CM to all govt officers to workers, all are paid to serve the people. The campaign has been started to ensure that we all do justice to our position. He said the scheme ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ is achieving its intended objective and besides guaranteeing benefits to the people, govt officers are also expressing job satisfaction. CM lauded the local administration for carrying out ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ campaign successfully across the district despite manpower shortage. He assured that all the manpower shortage for running the newly created district administration offices will be meet up soon.

Highlighting about major achievements made by the state government in completing all earlier incomplete projects, Khandu informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon to visit in January to inaugurate the projects – 100MW Pare HEP, 600MW Kameng HEP, Arunachal’s longest 6.25KM Dibang project. He would also lay the foundation stone for construction of road tunnel bypassing Sela Pass towards Tawang.

On the occasion, DCM Chowna Mein, Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, Longding MLA Thangwang Wangham, Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu and State BJP President also spoke.