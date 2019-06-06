Pema Khandu Called the District Administrations of Siang, West Siang, Lower Siang and Shi-Yomi to Intensify Search Operation

NET Bureau

Worried and concerned over the safety of the IAF crew and five passengers traveling in IAF AN 32 aircraft from Jorhat in Assam to Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh which went missing on Monday and till day three having no clue on its whereabouts, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called all the district administrations of Siang, West Siang, Lower Siang, and Shi-Yomi to intensify search operation.

It may be mentioned that the DCs of these districts are in close coordination with the IAF and helping them out with all possible means.

Deputy Commissioners of Siang and West Siang apprised Khandu about the steps initiated by them to trace the missing aircraft and said that they are working in close coordination with each other. They arranged three teams consisting of 3/4 local in each team to trace out the missing Aircraft and the people onboard. The teams are for-1 Bayor adi Mountain range( in front of tumbin village) 2. Pari adi mountain( in front of molo village) 3. Sibir- Virgong mountain range( between molo- tumbin) . All these ranges fall under the Payum administrative circle and are in the line of Aircraft route. Necessary logistic support has provided to them. Bayor adi team tracked yesterday but returned without result.

Meanwhile a joint effort by civil police, army and Airforce is in force to search the crashed location in an area of about 2500 sq KM fall under Kaying and Payum circle of Siang Distt of Arunachal Pradesh. But till now no exact location is found out. Today three person of Tumbin village stated that on the incident day and time when they were doing field work saw a thick black smoke which was originating from a different mountain which has an aerial distance of about7/8 KM towards the Molo village. This fact is also being verified. In addition to three search parties, tomorrow one party from Shi- Yomi district and one party of Army is also climbing to possible locations to search the Aircraft, the DGP informed the CMO.

Khandu has asked the concerned DCs to intensify the search operation and also appealed the villagers of the adjoining areas falling in the probable route of the aircraft to provide any sort of information to the nearest administrative headquarter or police outpost. He also appealed them to join in the search operation so that the missing aircraft and the crew and passengers on board could be traced out at the earliest.

Soon after the missing news of IAF AN-32 came up, Khandu had tweeted “Praying for safety of all 13 persons who were on board on Indian Air Force AN 32 plane which took off from Jorhat station for Mechuka ALG at around 1 PM and is reportedly missing. Our all out support to the IAF that have launched its search operation”.