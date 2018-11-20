Pema Khandu Condoles Demise of Nabam Runghi

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has condoled the demise of Nabam Runghi who breathed his last on Sunday evening.

Nabam Runghi was the first Agency Council member from Nyishi community and is credited to be the person behind making Itanagar as the State capital.

In his condolence message to late Runghi’s wife Nabam Yania, Khandu wrote, “It pains my heart to write to you at this moment of extreme grief. I humbly endure to share with you the saddest times of your life though I know that it would be hard to do so and ease the pain you and your family are going through.”

“The news of the demise of Nabam Runghi, the first Agency Council Member of NEFA administration has come as shock to me. As the story unfolds, late Shri Runghi was able to convince the then governor of Assam, late BK Nehru to choose Itanagar as the state capital. Places such as Pasighat, Basar and Yachuli were other potential sites identified for state capital but lost the race to Itanagar due to his persuasion. He was conferred Gold Medal in the year 2017 by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for his outstanding contribution to the state and the society,” Khandu wrote.

“He will be remembered as a first generation leader, a pioneer and an architect of State Capital Itanagar and a great social worker. His demise is a great loss to the State. Though it would be difficult to share your grief at this moment, I join my family, colleagues in the government and the people in extending our solidarity with you and your family and pay rich tribute to the great soul,” the message further added.

“May Almighty God bless the departed soul with eternal peace in heavenly abode and give strength to you and your family to bear the irreparable loss”, the message concluded.