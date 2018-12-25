Pema Khandu Declared the Formal Functioning of Siang District

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday declared the formal functioning of Siang district with Boleng as its headquarters in Boleng at a public function in presence of Power Minister Tamiyo Taga, Health Minister Alo Libang, State BJP President Tapir Gao, MLA Tapang Taloh and MLA Olom Panyang.

Chief Minister signed the formal declaration letter and handed over it to Siang Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Takuk amidst cheer from the people and congratulatory jubilation.

Chief Minister earlier laid the foundation for district secretariat building and inaugurated the 2X1500KW Subbung Small Hydroelectric Project at Supsing village.

Speaking at a public function during the launch of the second leg of the Arunachal Rising campaign, Chief Minister congratulated the people of Siang district for formal functioning of the new district headquarters. He also congratulated the people for the hydroelectric project and dedicated it to them. He said with the launch of the new hydro project, Siang district has achieved the status of power surplus district. He said the construction of the project dragged on for the last 24 years but as soon he assumed the post of the Chief Minister the project was given all required funding for its completion. He said the present government will never keep any project pending, which are of public importance.

Chief Minister said he always had favored the creation of Siang district and when the matter came to the cabinet for discussion in 2013, as a member he had vouched for its creation. However, the formal functioning of the district was delayed due to question over the location for headquarters. Chief Minister said his government never believes in keeping any issue pending, which has the potential to create animosity amongst people. He said he believes that the government should have the political will and resolve to solve any issues at the earliest for benefit of all. He said based on a report of the technical committee, the location was finalized for the headquarters.

Assuring full support of the government for the creation of infrastructures for the district headquarters, Chief Minister said budget provision will also be made. He also assured that the location of different government offices under the district headquarters will be decided between Boleng and Pangin with due consultation from community bodies, local organizations and from approval of the cabinet.

Chief Minister further informed that the construction of Rasing bridge over Siang River will be in coming days approved by the centre. Responding to public demand, Chief Minister assured for the creation of new circle headquarters at Nirle.

On the occasion, Chief Minister gave away certificates and prizes to the two most progressive farmers of the district.