Pema Khandu Extend Wishes People on Podi-Barbi

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended best wishes and greetings to the people on the joyous celebration of Podi-Barbi, a harvest festival celebrated annually by the Boh Bokar Ramo communities (sub-tribes of Adi) of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement issued to the media on Tuesday, Pema Khandu wished that the festival would usher in a bumper harvest, good health and harmony not only for the revelers but each and every tribe of the state.

According to legend Podi-Barbi means a small cricket-like migratory insect, which makes a tweeting sound and migrates from far-flung places and arrives at the time of harvesting season in the region.

Hailing Podi-Barbi as one the most colourful, vibrant and distinct indigenous festivals of the state, Khandu joined all in thanking Mother Nature for a great harvest and offered prayers for abundant crops in coming years.

“I reiterate my appeal to one and all to preserve our rich culture and celebration of our indigenous festivals is one of the best ways in this direction. While competing with the outside world, let’s stay rooted to our culture and take pride in doing so,” Pema Khandu.