Tue, 13 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Extends Children’s Day Greetings

November 13
17:04 2018
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended warm greetings to the people especially children on Children’s Day.

He paid rich tribute to the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Children’s Day on November 14 every year.

Khandu said Children are the future of the country and their moral and educational standards determine the progress of a Nation. The welfare of our children is a national priority.

“Therefore, it is our prime duty to provide our children quality education and best upbringing to secure a successful future for them and for ourselves. I appeal to all parents and guardians to instill good morals and virtues in their wards and groom them to be responsible citizens of our country” CM appealed.

 

0 Comments

