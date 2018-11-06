Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 07 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Extends Diwali Greetings

November 06
17:00 2018
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his best wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali to the people.

Welcoming the season of festivals, Pema Khandu expressed hope that Deepawali would usher in a future of lights and hope for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“This Diwali, let’s all light up our lives with bright ideas, innovative steps and brotherly feeling for all. Let the light we light this Diwali light up our future,” Pema Khandu said in a message in Itanagar on Tuesday evening.

Pema Khandu called upon all, irrespective of religious affiliations, to inculcate the message of Deepawali into their thoughts and lives, which is ‘victory of truth over evil’ and ‘victory of light over darkness’.

He also appealed people to respect nature and therefore sensibly celebrate the festival avoiding noise as well as air pollution while maintaining extreme caution in burning lamps and bursting crackers.

“May this joyous occasion be enjoyed by one and all,” Pema Khandu added.

