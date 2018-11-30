Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 30 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Extends Greetings on Indigenous Faith Day

Pema Khandu Extends Greetings on Indigenous Faith Day
November 30
16:57 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

On the auspicious occasion of Indigenous Faith Day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh on December 1 every year, state Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people. This was stated in a pres release.

In a message in Itanagar on Friday evening, Pema Khandu emphasized on the significance of the Indigenous Faith movement, particularly under the aegis of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), that has successfully preserved and maintained the traditional customs and faiths of the indigenous tribes of the state in the age of rapid globalization.

Reminding everyone the popular idiom ‘Loss of culture is loss of identity’, he asserted the necessity to preserve the distinct indigenous identities of the various tribes of the state lest these are lost forever.

“On this occasion, I reiterate my message for propagation and use of indigenous languages by members of respective communities. Our indigenous languages are the strongest connect with our culture and if we lose them we will lose touch with our respective culture. Therefore, on this special day I call upon all parents and elders to inculcate in their wards the habit of speaking in their mother tongue at least at home,” the Chief Minister added.

Image Credit: The Sentinel

Tags
Arunachal CM Pema KhanduArunchal PradeshIndigenous Faith DayPema Khandu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.