Pema Khandu Extends Greetings on Indigenous Faith Day

NET Bureau

On the auspicious occasion of Indigenous Faith Day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh on December 1 every year, state Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people. This was stated in a pres release.

In a message in Itanagar on Friday evening, Pema Khandu emphasized on the significance of the Indigenous Faith movement, particularly under the aegis of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), that has successfully preserved and maintained the traditional customs and faiths of the indigenous tribes of the state in the age of rapid globalization.

Reminding everyone the popular idiom ‘Loss of culture is loss of identity’, he asserted the necessity to preserve the distinct indigenous identities of the various tribes of the state lest these are lost forever.

“On this occasion, I reiterate my message for propagation and use of indigenous languages by members of respective communities. Our indigenous languages are the strongest connect with our culture and if we lose them we will lose touch with our respective culture. Therefore, on this special day I call upon all parents and elders to inculcate in their wards the habit of speaking in their mother tongue at least at home,” the Chief Minister added.

Image Credit: The Sentinel