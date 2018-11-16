Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 16 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Extends National Press Day Greetings

Pema Khandu Extends National Press Day Greetings
November 16
12:06 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed warm wishes to the media fraternity of the state and the country on the occasion of National Press Day.

In his message Khandu said, “The 16th of November – is symbolic of a free and responsible press in India. This was the day on which the Press Council of India started functioning. Since its inception on November 16, 1966, the Press Council of India has come a long way and proved its worth as a moral watchdog to ensure that not only the press maintain high standards expected from it but also that it is not fettered by influence or threats of any extraneous factors”.

Khandu said that the press persons of Arunachal, despite several hurdles, have been working day and night to keep people informed and create opinion through their writings, reports, films and documentaries.

“In a vibrant democracy like India, the Press as the fourth estate has a major role in upholding the principles of justice, peace and communal harmony” CM added.

He hoped that the State Media would continue to uphold the spirit of journalism ethics and educate the masses. This was stated in an official release.

Tags
Arunachal CM Pema KhanduNational Pres DayPema Khandu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.