Pema Khandu Extends National Press Day Greetings

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed warm wishes to the media fraternity of the state and the country on the occasion of National Press Day.

In his message Khandu said, “The 16th of November – is symbolic of a free and responsible press in India. This was the day on which the Press Council of India started functioning. Since its inception on November 16, 1966, the Press Council of India has come a long way and proved its worth as a moral watchdog to ensure that not only the press maintain high standards expected from it but also that it is not fettered by influence or threats of any extraneous factors”.

Khandu said that the press persons of Arunachal, despite several hurdles, have been working day and night to keep people informed and create opinion through their writings, reports, films and documentaries.

“In a vibrant democracy like India, the Press as the fourth estate has a major role in upholding the principles of justice, peace and communal harmony” CM added.

He hoped that the State Media would continue to uphold the spirit of journalism ethics and educate the masses. This was stated in an official release.