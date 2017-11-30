Pema Khandu Extends Warm Greeting on Indigenous Faith Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Indigenous Faith Day to be observed across the state on Friday.

In a message on Thursday evening, Khandu emphasized on the significance of the Indigenous Faith movement, particularly under the aegis of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), that has successfully preserved and maintained the traditional customs and faiths of the indigenous tribes of the state in the age of rapid globalization.

Reiterating the popular idiom ‘Loss of culture is loss of identity’, he asserted the necessity to preserve the distinct indigenous identities of the various tribes of the state lest these are lost forever.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages and maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping in tact our unity in diversity,” the Chief Minister added.